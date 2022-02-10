Japan buys 115,913 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 115,913 tonnes of food-quality wheat from United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
17,265
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
12,700
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
12,450
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
12,269
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
32,526
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
28,703
**
*Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2022
** Loading between June 1 and June 30, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
