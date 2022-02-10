Japan buys 115,913 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 115,913 tonnes of food-quality wheat from United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 17,265 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 12,700 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 12,450 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct) 12,269 * Canada Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct) 32,526 * Australia Standard White(West Australia) 28,703 ** *Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2022 ** Loading between June 1 and June 30, 2022 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.