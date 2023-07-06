Japan buys 115,717 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 115,717 metric tons of food-quality wheat from United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

27,007

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)

10,590

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

21,300

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

30,350

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

26,470

*

Shipments: *Loading between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

