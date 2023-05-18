Japan buys 113,555 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 113,555 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)

21,055

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

33,380

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

33,227

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

25,893

**

Shipments: *Loading between July 1 and July 31

**Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by Bernadette Baum)

