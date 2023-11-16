Japan buys 104,677 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 104,677 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

29,360

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

4,880

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,937

**

Australia

Standard White (West Australia)

35,500

***

Shipments: * Arriving by Feb. 29, 2024

** Loading between Dec. 21, 2023 and Jan. 20, 2024

*** Loading between Jan. 16, 2024 and Feb. 15, 2024

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.