Japan buys 102,493 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 102,493 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
29,112
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
6,410
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
32,823
**
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
34,148
**
Shipments: * Arriving by March 5, 2024
** Loading between Jan. 16, 2024 and Feb. 15, 2024
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.