Japan buys 102,493 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 102,493 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

29,112

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

6,410

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)

32,823

**

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,148

**

Shipments: * Arriving by March 5, 2024

** Loading between Jan. 16, 2024 and Feb. 15, 2024

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

