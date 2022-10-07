Japan buyers agree to pay Q4 aluminium premium of $99/T -sources

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for October to December was set at $99 a tonne, down 33% from the previous quarter, reflecting weak demand and ample inventories, five sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $148 per tonne paid in the July-September quarter and marks a fourth consecutive quarterly drop. The premium is below $100 for the first time since the October-December quarter of 2020.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

