Commodities

Japan buyers agree to pay Q3 aluminium premium of $148/T -sources

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $148 a tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter, to reflect weak demand for automobiles amid a global chip shortage, five sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $148 a tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter, to reflect weak demand for automobiles amid a global chip shortage, five sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $172 a tonne paid in the April-June quarter and marks a third consecutive quarterly drop. It is also below initial offers made by producers of $172-$177.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular