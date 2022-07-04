Japan buyers agree to pay Q3 aluminium premium of $148/T -sources

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $148 a tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter, to reflect weak demand for automobiles amid a global chip shortage, five sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $172 a tonne paid in the April-June quarter and marks a third consecutive quarterly drop. It is also below initial offers made by producers of $172-$177.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.