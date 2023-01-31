Commodities

Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premiums of $85-$86/T -sources

January 31, 2023 — 06:36 am EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The premiums for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for January to March were set at $85-$86 a tonne, down 13%-14% from the previous quarter, reflecting slack demand and high stocks, six sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

The figures are lower than the $99 per tonne paid in the October-December quarter and mark a fifth consecutive quarterly decline and the lowest premium since the July-September quarter of 2020.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

