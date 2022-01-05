Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $177/T -sources

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for January to March was set at $177 per tonne, down 20% from the previous quarter, as local spot premiums and overseas prices weakened, six sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Wednesday.

The figure is lower than the $220 per tonne paid in the October-December quarter and marks a first quarterly drop in six. It is also lower than the initial offers of $193-$195 per tonne made by producers.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.