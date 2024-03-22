Japan buyer agrees to pay Q2 aluminium premium of $145/T, up 61% from Q1, sources say

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $145 per metric ton over the benchmark price for shipments in April to June, up 61% from the current quarter, two sources involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is much higher than the $90 per ton paid in the January-March quarter and falls at the lower end of the initial offers of $145-$155 made by producers.

Japan is an Asia's major importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.