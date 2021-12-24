Japan buyer agrees to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $177/T, 20% lower than Q4

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $177 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in January to March, down 20% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Friday.

The figure is lower than the $220 per tonne paid in the October-December quarter and marks a first quarterly drop in six. It is also lower than the initial offers of $193-$195 per tonne made by producers.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

