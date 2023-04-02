Japan business mood sours for 5th qtr amid global uncertainty -BOJ tankan

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

April 02, 2023 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Business sentiment at big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the three months to March for a fifth straight quarter, the Bank of Japan's key quarterly tankan survey found, as Western banking woes added to uncertainty over already slowing global growth.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was plus 1 versus plus 7 in December, the survey showed on Monday. That compared with economists' median estimate of plus 3 in a Reuters poll of 14 economists.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.