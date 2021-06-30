Japan business mood rises fourth straight quarters led by exports - tankan

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Confidence at Japanese big manufacturers rose for a fourth straight quarter due to a boost to exports and profits from a pick-up in external demand, a key "tankan" survey by the central bank showed on Thursday.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment rose to plus 14 from plus 5 in March, the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan business survey showed.

The mood among big non-manufacturers also improved for a second straight quarter, the survey showed.

The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 9.6% in the financial year to March 2022.

The reading compared with the market's median forecast for a 7.2% gain, following a 3% increase seen in March.

