Japan business mood improves for 3rd straight quarter to December - tankan

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

December 12, 2023 — 07:04 pm EST

By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Business confidence at big Japanese manufacturers improved in the three months to December for a third quarter in a row, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Wednesday, underscoring the strength of the country's economic recovery.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved to +12 in the December quarter from +9, the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed.

Big non-manufacturers' sentiment index rose to +30 from +27, improving for the seventh straight quarter, the survey showed.

The tankan is among key economic indicators the central bank scrutinises to see whether the virtuous cycle of private sector-led growth takes hold. Its next policy review is Dec. 18-19 in which it will issue fresh growth and inflation projections.

