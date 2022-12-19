Japan budget proposal for FY2023/24 could be as high as 114 trln yen - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year could be as high as 114 trillion yen, the Nikkei reported, adding that the government could issue more than 35 trillion yen in bonds.

On Friday, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Japan must stick to its target of a primary budget surplus by the 2025 fiscal year, even as a planned increase in defence spending raises the spectre of worsening already dire public finances.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.