Japan brewer Asahi sets price for $1.2 bln secondary offering

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Major shareholders in Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings will sell 177 billion yen ($1.19 billion) in shares in a secondary offering to overseas investors, after setting a price of 5,286 per share, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The offering represents around 6.6% of Asahi's outstanding shares, according to LSEG data, held by nine Japanese financial institutions including Nomura Holdings 8604.T and the main lending unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T.

The price represented a 3.01% discount to Asahi's closing price on Tuesday of 5,450 yen, the filing said.

Japanese companies have in recent years been unwinding cross-shareholdings that had been acquired to cement business ties.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has encouraged this unwinding, to improve Japanese companies' use of capital. Critics of cross-shareholdings say they undermine governance because such shareholders are unlikely to pressure their partners for higher returns.

($1 = 148.6300 yen)

