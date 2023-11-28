News & Insights

Japan brewer Asahi prices secondary overseas offering at 5,286 yen per share

November 28, 2023 — 04:05 am EST

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings priced the sale of 33.5 million shares to overseas investors at 5,286 per share, according to a filing.

The sale represents around 6.6% of Asahi's outstanding shares, held by nine Japanese financial institutions.

