Japan bans steel, aircraft exports to Russia in latest sanctions on Ukraine war

March 30, 2023 — 10:39 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan bans Russia-bound exports of steel, aluminium and aircraft including drones in its latest sanction against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the trade ministry said on Friday.

The measure, which also prohibits Japanese entities from exporting a wide variety of industrial items such as construction machinery, ship engines, testing equipment and optical devices to Russia, will go into effect on April 7, the ministry said in a statement.

