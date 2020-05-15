Japan bank Mizuho reports $416 mln Q4 profit vs year-ago loss

Mizuho Financial Group Inc reported on Friday a net profit of 44.6 billion yen ($416 million) in the fourth quarter compared to the Japanese bank's net loss in the year-ago quarter.

Profit for the year ended in March came in at 448.6 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 464.3 billion yen from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Mizuho, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, expects 320 billion yen in net income for the current business year, compared to the average 391.5 billion yen forecast by analysts.

($1 = 107.2300 yen)

