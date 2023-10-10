News & Insights

Japan bank clearing system faces glitches for a second day

October 10, 2023 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's bank payment clearing system is still experiencing glitches that disrupted more than 1.4 million domestic fund transfers the day before, the system operator said on Wednesday.

The continued failure, the first major one since the system was launched in 1973, is likely to cause delays in transfers from 11 banks including MUFG Bank 8306.T and Resona Bank 8308.T, the system unit of the Japanese Bankers Association said.

The operator said it is still investigating the cause of the glitches.

