News & Insights

Japan automakers to invest $4.3 bln in Thailand over 5 years -Thai govt

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

December 25, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

Adds comment from govt spokesperson, background in paragraphs 4-10

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Major Japanese auto manufacturers will invest 150 billion baht ($4.34 billion) in Thailand over the next five years, a Thai government spokesperson said on Monday, supporting the Southeast Asian country's transition to making electric vehicles.

Toyota Motor 7203.T and Honda Motor 7267.T will invest about 50 billion baht each, while Isuzu Motors 7202.T will invest 30 billion baht and Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T 20 billion baht, spokesperson Chai Wacharoke said, adding this would include the production of electric pickup trucks.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin concluded a trip to Japan last week.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is the largest car producer and exporter in the region. Japanese manufacturers have dominated the Thai auto sector for decades, but Chinese EV makers have recently been making large investments.

The investment by the Japanese automakers will support the government's policy of transitioning from combustion engine vehicles to EVs, Chai said.

Toyota, Honda, Isuzu and Mitsubishi did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Thailand is aiming to convert about a third of its annual production of 2.5 million vehicles into EVs by 2030 and is preparing incentives to encourage more investment and conversion into EV manufacturing.

($1 = 34.5800 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Jamie Freed)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.