Japan authorities keep up warning against 'sharp, one-sided' yen falls

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities repeated their warnings about the yen's precipitous fall against the dollar on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying he was "meticulously" checking currency rates with more frequency, according to local media.

Speaking to reporters at the finance ministry, Suzuki said the government would "properly respond" in the foreign exchange market based on existing policy, according to the Japanese news agency Jiji.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also repeated his usual line that stability in the foreign exchange market was "extremely important", characterising the yen's recent softening as sharp and one-sided.

"This kind of yen weakening makes it difficult for companies to set their business plans and raises uncertainties in their outlook," he told a parliamentary committee. "This is negative for our economy and not desirable."

The comments came as the yen JPY=EBS traded near a 32-year trough to the dollar at 149 yen, putting the major psychological barrier of 150 in focus.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)

