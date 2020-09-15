Japan August exports fall 14.8% year/year - MOF

US Markets

Japan's exports slumped 14.8% in August from a year earlier, down for the 21st straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, underlining the coronavirus pandemic's heavy hit to global demand.

That compared with a 16.1% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 19.2% fall in July.

Imports dropped 20.8% in the year to August, compared with the median estimate of an 18.0% decline.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 248.3 billion yen ($2.36 billion), against the median estimate of a 37.5 billion yen deficit.

