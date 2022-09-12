Japan Aug wholesale prices rise 9.0 pct yr/yr

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japanese wholesale prices rose 9.0 percent in the year to August, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 9.0 percent in the year to August, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 8.9 percent annual increase and follows a 9.0 percent annual increase in July.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

AUG

JULY

JUNE AUG INDEX Year-on-year +9.0 (+8.9)

+9.0

+9.4 +115.1 Mth-on-mth +0.2 (+0.4)

+0.7

+0.9 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

