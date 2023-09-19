News & Insights

Japan Aug exports fall 0.8% year/year

September 19, 2023 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 0.8% year-on-year in August, down for the second consecutive month led by declines in China, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.

That compared with economists' median estimate for exports to fall 1.7%.

Reflecting weak domestic demand, imports slid 17.8% from the same month a year before, weighed down by energy costs.

As a result, the trade balance came to a deficit of 930.5 billion yen ($6.30 billion).

($1 = 147.7400 yen)

