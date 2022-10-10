Japan Aug current account surplus 58.9 bln yen

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus stood at 58.9 billion yen ($0.4 billion) in August, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

That compared with economists' median forecast for a surplus of 121.8 billion yen in a Reuters poll.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website:

https://www.mof.go.jp/policy/international_policy/reference/balance_of_payments/preliminary/bp202208.pdf ($1 = 145.6600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

