Japan Aug crude import volume down 3.0%

September 19, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

    TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil
imports fell 3.0% in August from the same month a year
earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.7
million barrels per day (13.303 million kilolitres) of crude oil
last month, the preliminary data showed.
 
Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.673
million tonnes last month, down 9.6% from a year earlier.
Imports of thermal coal for power generation declined 31.5%
in August to 8.385 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha 
in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

August figures

                Fuel      Volume   Yr/Yr (%)       Value  Yr/Yr (%) 
       Mineral Fuels         n/a         n/a   2,171,003      -36.6
           Crude Oil      13.303        -3.0     977,304      -25.5
        Oil Products         n/a         n/a     195,794      -30.7
     (Mogas/Naphtha)       2.482       -11.4     160,552      -29.8
                 LNG       5.673        -9.6     500,772      -43.0
                 LPG       0.754       -13.9      56,250      -35.2
                Coal       14.76       -14.3     438,467      -48.6
      (Thermal Coal)       8.385       -31.5     229,674      -63.4

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

