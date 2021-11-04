Japan asks U.S. to abolish extra tariff on steel, aluminium imports - Kyodo

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's trade minister has asked the United States to abolish extra tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan, making the request in a meeting with Washington's trade representative for Thailand, Kyodo News reported.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-80-2677-4134;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.