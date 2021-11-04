Commodities

Japan asks U.S. to abolish extra tariff on steel, aluminium imports - Kyodo

Contributor
Aaron Sheldrick Reuters
Published

Japan's trade minister has asked the United States to abolish extra tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan, making the request in a meeting with Washington's trade representative for Thailand, Kyodo News reported.

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's trade minister has asked the United States to abolish extra tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan, making the request in a meeting with Washington's trade representative for Thailand, Kyodo News reported.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-80-2677-4134;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular