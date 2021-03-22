US Markets
CG

Japan Asia Group to issue new shares to dilute stake held by Murakami-backed fund

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published

Japan Asia Group (JAG) said on Monday it would issue new shares to existing shareholders to dilute a stake held by a fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami.

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japan Asia Group (JAG) 3751.T said on Monday it would issue new shares to existing shareholders to dilute a stake held by a fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami.

JAG's move comes as City Index Eleventh flagged a second bid to buy the energy and environmental services firm and said it could boost its stake close to 33% before launching the bid.

The fund boosted its stake to at least 25.87% by last week without respecting the pledge made by the Japanese firm, JAG said.

City Index Eleventh could not be immediately reached for comment.

Murakami's fund initially began building a stake in JAG after Carlyle Group CG.O teamed up with JAG chairman and CEO Tetsuo Yamashita on a management buyout in November.

It launched a counter bid to block Carlyle's bid but withdrew it after JAG announced a large special dividend payout.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular