Japan arrests Chinese ex-Alps Alpine worker on suspected trade secret leak -Kyodo

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese police on Tuesday arrested a former Chinese worker at electronic components maker Alps Alpine 6770.T on suspicion of stealing trade secrets, Kyodo news agency reported.

The employee, in his 30s, left Alps Alpine for a job at a major Japanese automaker and is believed to have attempted to use the stolen data there, Kyodo reported, citing investigative sources.

Alps Alpine could not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

