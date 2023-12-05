News & Insights

Japan arrests Chinese ex-Alps Alpine worker on suspected trade secret leak -Kyodo

December 05, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese police on Tuesday arrested a former Chinese worker at electronic components maker Alps Alpine 6770.T on suspicion of stealing trade secrets, Kyodo news agency reported.

The employee, in his 30s, left Alps Alpine for a job at a major Japanese automaker and is believed to have attempted to use the stolen data there, Kyodo reported, citing investigative sources.

Alps Alpine could not immediately comment.

