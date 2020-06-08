Japan April real wages fall at quickest pace since December

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's April inflation-adjusted real wages fell at their fastest pace since December, government data showed on Tuesday, fanning fears about the outlook for consumer sentiment after the economy took a hit from the new coronavirus outbreak.

The world's third-largest economy slipped into recession - marked by two quarters of negative growth - in the March quarter after the pandemic hurt demand at home and abroad.

Real wages, a gauge of household purchasing power, fell 0.7% in April from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed, dropping for the second straight month.

The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings dropped 0.6% in the year to April, seeing their largest fall since July last year.

One-off special payments advanced 10.6% in April after an upwardly revised 0.5% gain in March. Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings - was flat, the data showed.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, slumped 12.2% in April from a year earlier, down for an eight straight month.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in March: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Payments

(amount)

(yr/yr % change) Total cash earnings 275,022 yen ($2,514.37)

-0.6 -Monthly wage

264,381 yen

-0.9 -Regular pay

246,397 yen

0.0 -Overtime pay

17,984 yen

-12.2 -Special payments

10,641 yen

10.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers

(million)

(yr/yr % change) Overall

51.302 mln

+1.5 -General employees

35.633 mln

+2.3 -Part-time employees 15.669 mln

-0.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html ($1 = 109.3800 yen)

