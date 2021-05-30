Japan April factory output rises 2.5% month/month - govt

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 2.5% in April, government data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1% increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.7% in May and rise 5.0% in June, the data showed.

For the poll story click

For the full tables on METI's website: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.