Japan April factory output rises 2.5% month/month - govt

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 2.5% in April, government data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1% increase.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.7% in May and rise 5.0% in June, the data showed.
For the full tables on METI's website: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html
