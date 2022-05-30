Japan April factory output falls 1.3% month/month

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 1.3% in April from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday, coming in below a median market forecast for a 0.2% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to gain 4.8% in May and increase 8.9% in June, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI's website.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.