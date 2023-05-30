News & Insights

Japan April factory output falls 0.4% from a month earlier

May 30, 2023 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output in April fell 0.4% from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, less than the median market forecast for a 1.5% gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to increase 1.9% in May and expand 1.2% in June, the data also showed.

Separate data also showed Japanese retail sales rose 5% in April from a year earlier, missing a median market forecast for a 7% gain.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales contracted 1.2% in April, following a 0.3% rise in March, the data showed.

