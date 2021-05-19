US Markets

Japan April exports jump 38% year/year - MOF

Japan's exports surged 38.0% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, pointing to solid recovery in overseas demand.

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports surged 38.0% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, pointing to solid recovery in overseas demand.

The rise compared with a 30.9% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 16.1% increase in March.

Imports rose 12.8% in the year to April, versus the median estimate for an 8.8% increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 255.3 billion yen ($2.34 billion), versus the median estimate for a 140.0 billion yen surplus.

