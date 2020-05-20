US Markets

Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan's exports fell 21.9% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the country's export-reliant economy.

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 21.9% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the country's export-reliant economy.

That compared with a 22.7% fall seen by economists in a Reuters poll and followed an 11.7% drop in March.

Imports fell 7.2% in the year to April, versus the median estimate for a 12.9% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 930.4 billion yen ($8.65 billion), against the median estimate for a 560.0 billion yen deficit.

For more background, see POLL story

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 107.5900 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2731))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    5 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular