Japan April crude import volume up 9.4 pct

Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 9.4 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.97 million barrels per day (14.143 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.574 million tonnes last month, up 12.1 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 7.4 percent in April to 8.217 million tonnes, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. April figures

                Fuel      Volume   Yr/Yr (%)       Value  Yr/Yr (%) 
       Mineral Fuels         n/a         n/a   2,527,548      108.9
           Crude Oil      14.143         9.4   1,177,368       99.3
        Oil Products         n/a         n/a     232,601       34.1
     (Mogas/Naphtha)       2.195       -27.7     186,616       31.0
                 LNG       5.574        12.1     557,279      151.6
                 LPG       0.808        -3.3      88,009       62.0
                Coal       13.45         1.6     461,459      198.6
      (Thermal Coal)       8.217         7.4     253,048      201.0

