Japan April crude import volume up 9.4 pct

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 9.4 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.97 million barrels per day (14.143 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.574 million tonnes last month, up 12.1 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 7.4 percent in April to 8.217 million tonnes, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. April figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,527,548 108.9 Crude Oil 14.143 9.4 1,177,368 99.3 Oil Products n/a n/a 232,601 34.1 (Mogas/Naphtha) 2.195 -27.7 186,616 31.0 LNG 5.574 12.1 557,279 151.6 LPG 0.808 -3.3 88,009 62.0 Coal 13.45 1.6 461,459 198.6 (Thermal Coal) 8.217 7.4 253,048 201.0 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) ((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com) (81-3-6441-1320) (Reuters Messaging: aaron.sheldrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

