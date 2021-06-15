Japan April core machinery orders rise 0.6% month/month

Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.6% in April from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a 2.7% rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 6.5% in April, versus a 8.0% advance expected by economists, the data showed.

