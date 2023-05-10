News & Insights

Japan April bank loans rise 3.2% vs year ago

May 10, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japanese bank lending rose 3.2% in April from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 603.296 trillion yen ($4.49 trillion).

Following is a table of year-on-year percentage changes in Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks:

APR MAR FEB Banks including shinkin: +3.2 +3.0 +3.3 Banks excluding shinkin: +3.5 +3.3 +3.6 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/dl/depo/kashi/kasi2304.pdf ($1=134.34 Yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/LOANS

