Japan approves Osaka as site of country's first casino

April 13, 2023 — 07:47 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday approved a plan to build the country's first casino in the western city of Osaka, paving the way for a large resort aimed at attracting domestic and international tourist spending.

Put forth by the city and Osaka prefecture, the project aims to open a casino, conference centre and other facilities in 2029 with 1.8 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) of initial investment.

Casinos were previously illegal in Japan along with other private gambling, but a 2018 integrated resort (IR) law provided exception to casino games such as poker or baccarat at officially approved establishments as part of an effort to attract tourists.

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International MGM.N and local partner Orix Corp 8591.T have spearheaded the Osaka IR project, with each owning a 40% stake in the company set up to manage the complex.

Another 20 companies including Osaka-based Panasonic 6752.T, Kansai Electric Power 9503.T and West Japan Railway 9021.T hold the remaining 20% stake, according to a local government document.

MUFG Bank 8306.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp 8316.T will provide 550 billion yen in project financing for the resort, the document showed.

The 492,000-square-metre resort complex is located on Yumeshima, a reclaimed island in Osaka Bay, and will also include a hotel, shopping mall and ferry terminal. Japan will host the World Expo on the island in 2025.

The national government's decision came after the pro-casino Japan Innovation Party retained both the office of prefectural governor and city mayor in Osaka on Sunday.

Japan's casino plans have faced a number of obstacles such as the coronavirus pandemic and a bribery scandal.

