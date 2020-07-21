Japan approves dexamethasone as coronavirus treatment

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19 after a trial in Britain showed the drug reduced death rates in hospitalised patients.

The ministry included dexamethasone as an option for treatment along with antiviral drug remdesivir in a recent revision to its handbook. The revision was widely reported by Japanese media on Wednesday.

In results announced last month, a trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said was a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co 4541.T is among those that produce the drug.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.