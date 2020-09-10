Japan anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan

US Markets
TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan's plan to improve business practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules.

The unit of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O was raided by the JFTC in 2018 on suspicion the company demanded that suppliers should shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce company's website.

Amazon Japan's plan includes the return of 2 billion yen ($18.85 million) to about 1,400 vendors, the regulator said.

