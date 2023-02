TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Tuesday it filed criminal complaints against Dentsu Group 4324.T and five other advertising firms as well as seven individuals over alleged bid-rigging on contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

