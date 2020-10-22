Japan and UK formally sign trade agreement

Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Kaori Kaneko Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Japan and Britain formally signed a trade agreement on Friday, marking Britain's first big post-Brexit deal on trade.[nL4N2G81WT]

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and UK Trade Minister Liz Truss signed the agreement in Tokyo.

