Japan and UK formally sign trade agreement

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan and Britain formally signed a trade agreement on Friday, marking Britain's first big post-Brexit deal on trade.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and UK Trade Minister Liz Truss signed the agreement in Tokyo.

