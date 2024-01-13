News & Insights

Japan ANA Boeing 737-800 flight turns back due to cockpit window crack

January 13, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A domestic flight of Japan's All Nippon Airways 9202.T returned to its departure airport on Saturday after a crack was found on the cockpit window of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft midair, a spokesperson for the airline said.

Flight 1182 was en route to Toyama airport but headed back to the Sapporo-New Chitose airport after the crack was found on the outermost of four layers of windows surrounding the cockpit, the spokesperson said, adding there were no injuries reported among the 59 passengers and six crew.

The aircraft was not one of Boeing BA.N's 737 MAX 9 airplanes. These have been in the spotlight after a cabin panel broke off a new Alaska Airlines jet in mid-air last week.

