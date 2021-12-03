Japan aluminium stocks in October up 1.1% m/m -Marubeni

Adds table

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT were up 1.1% to 287,100 tonnes at the end of October from 284,000 tonnes at the end of September, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Friday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):

October 2021

September 2021

October 2020

Yokohama

123,200

122,300

148,600

Nagoya

147,600

147,100

110,500

Osaka

16,300

14,600

20,000

TOTAL

287,100

284,000

279,100

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.