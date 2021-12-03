Japan aluminium stocks in October up 1.1% m/m -Marubeni
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT were up 1.1% to 287,100 tonnes at the end of October from 284,000 tonnes at the end of September, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Friday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):
October 2021
September 2021
October 2020
Yokohama
123,200
122,300
148,600
Nagoya
147,600
147,100
110,500
Osaka
16,300
14,600
20,000
TOTAL
287,100
284,000
279,100
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)
