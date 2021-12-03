Japan aluminium stocks in October up 1.1% m/m -Marubeni

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT were up 1.1% to 287,100 tonnes at the end of October from 284,000 tonnes at the end of September, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Friday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

