Japan aluminium stocks in November down 6.4% m/m -Marubeni

Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports were down 6.4% to 268,600 tonnes at the end of November from 287,100 tonnes at the end of October, Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Yokohama

112,700

123,200

133,100

Nagoya

140,400

147,600

102,800

Osaka

15,500

16,300

18,100

TOTAL

268,600

287,100

254,000

