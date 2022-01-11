Japan aluminium stocks in November down 6.4% m/m -Marubeni
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT were down 6.4% to 268,600 tonnes at the end of November from 287,100 tonnes at the end of October, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):
November 2021
October 2021
November 2020
Yokohama
112,700
123,200
133,100
Nagoya
140,400
147,600
102,800
Osaka
15,500
16,300
18,100
TOTAL
268,600
287,100
254,000
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)
