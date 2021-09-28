Japan aluminium stocks in August rise 12.4% m/m -Marubeni
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT rose 12.4 % to 309,000 tonnes at the end of August from 274,900 tonnes at the end of July, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Yokohama
143,400
142,100
167,100
Nagoya
149,600
116,700
141,900
Osaka
16,000
16,100
17,500
TOTAL
309,000
274,900
326,500
