Japan aluminium stocks in August rise 12.4% m/m -Marubeni

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT rose 12.4 % to 309,000 tonnes at the end of August from 274,900 tonnes at the end of July, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):

August 2021

July 2021

August 2020

Yokohama

143,400

142,100

167,100

Nagoya

149,600

116,700

141,900

Osaka

16,000

16,100

17,500

TOTAL

309,000

274,900

326,500

