Japan aluminium stocks in August rise 12.4% m/m -Marubeni

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT rose 12.4 % to 309,000 tonnes at the end of August from 274,900 tonnes at the end of July, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

